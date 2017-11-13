You Can Now Capture The PERFECT ‘Pop The Question Pic’

There’s a phone case now that doubles as an engagement ring box… so when you pop the question, you can also snap a pic at the exact same time. The ring ends up being positioned directly in front of the phone’s camera when you open it. The only downside is, at least in my opinion, that you have to be looking at your phone (and not the love of your life) while saying “Will you marry me?”

This contraption will be great for people who go to a concert and record the whole thing on their phone and never even ONCE actually look at the stage, like… in real life… not through a phone screen. Side note, I hate every single one of those people.

Stuff like that just takes away from the moment… and actually takes YOU out of being in the moment! I understand that you want to capture moments and memories, but this is why you can PAY SOMEONE to follow you around and take pics of you on a special day like when you’re proposing.

I don’t know about you, but if I was on the receiving end of that proposal, and someone whipped out their phone case/ring box… my answer would be one letter short from the word the person would be looking to hear.

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7