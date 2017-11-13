MTV EMAs Recap: Best Dressed, Best Performance, and More!

Camila Cabello was one of the most talked about acts at the EMAs this year. She looked stunning on the red carpet, gave us a jaw-dropping “Havana” performance, and took home the award for “Best Pop.”

Demi Lovato was another artist that got a lot of love at the European Music Awards show. Her “Sorry Not Sorry” / “Tell Me You Love Me” mash-up was probably my favorite performance of the night. Her red carpet look was one we’ve been seeing Demi in more and more… a suit, with virtually nothing on underneath it. Demi is apparently allergic to button downs and ties… and hey, if we had that physique, we probably would be as well.

She snapped a pic with Lana Del Rey that quickly went viral. Both ladies looked amazing.

when u see bae talking to another girl from across the room pic.twitter.com/lU4BA6iDkN — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 12, 2017

The biggest winner of the night was Shawn Mendes. He struts down the red carpet in what looked to be a Harry Styles-inspired suit. Mr. Mendes ended up taking home “Best Artist”, “Best Song”, and the “Biggest Fans” award. Louis Tomlinson sealed the deal on the “Best UK & Ireland” award, Dua Lipa took home “Best New”, Zayn won “Best Look”, Kendrick Lamar earned himself “Best Video”, and Eminem scored “Best Hip-Hop”.

Thank you xxxx https://t.co/fko1Cfuhpi — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 12, 2017

Oh, and Rita Ora showed up to the party in a bathrobe… can’t forget to mention that.

When you thought the #MTVEMA was an hour later than it actually was. pic.twitter.com/2uyLrQlScM — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 12, 2017

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7