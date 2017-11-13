MTV EMAs Recap: Best Dressed, Best Performance, and More!

Camila Cabello was one of the most talked about acts at the EMAs this year. She looked stunning on the red carpet, gave us a jaw-dropping “Havana” performance, and took home the award for “Best Pop.”
Demi Lovato was another artist that got a lot of love at the European Music Awards show. Her “Sorry Not Sorry” / “Tell Me You Love Me” mash-up was probably my favorite performance of the night. Her red carpet look was one we’ve been seeing Demi in more and more… a suit, with virtually nothing on underneath it. Demi is apparently allergic to button downs and ties… and hey, if we had that physique, we probably would be as well.
She snapped a pic with Lana Del Rey that quickly went viral. Both ladies looked amazing.
The biggest winner of the night was Shawn Mendes. He struts down the red carpet in what looked to be a Harry Styles-inspired suit. Mr. Mendes ended up taking home “Best Artist”, “Best Song”, and the “Biggest Fans” award. Louis Tomlinson sealed the deal on the “Best UK & Ireland” award, Dua Lipa took home “Best New”, Zayn won “Best Look”, Kendrick Lamar earned himself “Best Video”, and Eminem scored “Best Hip-Hop”.
Oh, and Rita Ora showed up to the party in a bathrobe… can’t forget to mention that.
—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7