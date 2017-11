This morning, Karen, Jeffrey and Producer T had a huge debate in the studio: Is it ever okay to put a purse on the floor? Jeffrey revealed that he went to lunch with Karen and T on Friday and they freaked out when they saw a woman put her handbag on the floor … and Jeffrey didn’t see what the big deal was. What do you think?

Listen above to hear Karen & Producer T school Jeffrey on why handbags should NEVER go on the floor.

Is it ever okay to put your purse on the floor? Comment below!

–Karen & Jeffrey