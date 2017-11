By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Derulo has recruited French Montana for new song, “Tip Toe,” with the pop star corralling a crew of bikini models for the wet and wild lyric video.

The percolating track brings back summer vibes, while the lyric video finds Derulo celebrating his birthday with a boatload of beauties as they party on the high seas of Miami.

Check out the new clip below.