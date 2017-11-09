WIN On Fresh: Fresh Holiday Jam | DWTS LIVESam SmithMore »

Bastille Share Apocalyptic ‘World Gone Mad’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Bastille has shared the music video for new song, “World Gone Mad.”

The song is taken from the soundtrack of upcoming Will Smith Netflix movie, Bright, and the video opens with a scene from the film revealing Smith as a cop talking to his partner, who is a humanoid creature known as an orc.

The song is a sweeping and emotional ballad lamenting the state of the world, featuring frontman Dan Smith’s soaring falsetto vocals. He also stars in the video, seen dealing with the aftermath of a car crash in the apocalyptic world of Bright.

Bright: The Album is set to debut Dec. 13. Bright the movie starts streaming on Netflix Dec. 22.

Check out the video, which contains some explicit language, now at Radio.com.

