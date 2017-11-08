Yankee Candle Opening Pop-Up Shop in SOHO NYC

Yankee Candle, plus its other company brands WoodWick and Chesapeake Bay are coming to SoHo (503 Broadway next to Zara) in the form of a pop-up shop titled “CandlePower.” The pop-up shop opens its doors tomorrow (Thursday), and remains in business through January 3rd, 2018.

Is your excitement for #CandlePowerNYC growing? Ours too! Here's a behind the scenes look at the store: https://t.co/Fi8WyNFBXh pic.twitter.com/OZHd9kYbNv — Yankee Candle (@TheYankeeCandle) November 6, 2017

The popular candle company is getting interactive with their pop up shop. Customers can create their own candles, and personalize them as well. Shoppers will, of course, be able to sample different scents and put their fragrance IQs to the test.

FOUR limited-edition candles will make their debut at the CandlePower pop up… WoodWick Soho, Yankee Candle City Lights, Chesapeake Bay’s Fall in Central Park and New York City at Dawn. If these exclusive candles don’t entice New Yorkers to buy themselves (or someone else) a new candle for the holidays, I’m not sure what will!

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7