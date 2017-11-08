Who Will Steal The Show at the AMAs?

My money is on BTS, Lady Gaga or Christina Aguilera… even though I think the awards show did an amazing job enlisting some of the best acts in pop music currently. From Kelly Clarkson to Demi Lovato, I’m looking forward to seeing all the acts crush it on stage. But in my opinion, the three ‘show stealers’ I selected have something to prove.

This will be BTS’ first television performance in the U.S. They’re not traveling this far to give a mediocre stage show. They know how many United States households they’ll be in, and what a giant step forward this will be when it comes to them breaking out in America. Expect jaw-dropping choreography that’s perfectly executed, some kind of light show or pyrotechnics (or both), and maybe even a little surprise cameo from Steve Aoki and rapper Desiigner (their “Mic Drop” remix comes out just days before the awards show). BTS is scheduled to perform their smash hit “DNA”, but I’m pretty sure no one would complain if the “Mic Drop” remix was squished in there somehow too.

BigHit Ent on the #MICDROP_REMIX with @SteveAoki & @LifeOfDesiigner: “The surprise release is to repay fans worldwide for their meaningful success and for showing @BTS_twt so much love during their most recent comeback for the album LOVE YOURSELF: HER.” #MicDropRemix drops 11/17. pic.twitter.com/gDz25RMkuG — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 7, 2017

When it comes to Gaga, we should be getting the debut of a new song during her AMAs performance. There are whispers that she has a new song titled “Frankenstein” (or “Frankensteined”), and various music insiders have confirmed that she will indeed unveil the new track at the AMAs. This would make sense since she’s been in the recording studio frequently recently… and if it’s not new music she’s doing on the 19th, then what WOULD it be? “The Cure”? “Million Reasons”? Doubtful. Gaga knows fans are patiently waiting to hear what her next era will sound like, and when she’s ready to let the cat out the bag (hopefully at the AMAs), it has to be nothing short of a show-stopper.

#LadyGaga will perform her new song titled "Frankenstein" at the #AMAs November 19th!!! This new Gaga era is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lUwqxOjGpT — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 7, 2017

Finally, Christina Aguilera. She’s been enlisted to do a Whitney Houston ‘Bodyguard Tribute’. There aren’t many acts that could pull off a killer Whitney Houston tribute, but yes, Xtina is one of them. Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Tori Kelly, and Jennifer Hudson would do a good job with it as well I think. But this one goes to Christina, and I can only imagine the pressure that comes along with a performance like this. Whitney Houston is practically EVERY vocalists idol, or at least one of them… so Xtina knows every single music critic, along with her peers, will be waiting to dissect the performance. I imagine she wants nothing more than to do this late, great pop legend justice. Not to mention, Christina Aguilera is gearing up to re-launch her own music career. What better way to get back on everyone’s radar than by crushing a performance at the AMAs?

