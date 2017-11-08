Staten Island Woman Kills It On Karaoke Machine At Sam’s Club

Christina Kokonis-Viggers from Staten Island has gone viral after a clip of her singing “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret on the karaoke machine at Sam’s Club in Ulster, NY ended up on YouTube.

The video now has over 8 million views!

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey followed Christina’s lead and revealed what songs they would sing in the middle of Sam’s Club if they had the chance. Listen above to hear their karaoke songs!

Watch Christina kill it on the karaoke machine below

