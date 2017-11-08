Is Harry Styles the ‘Best International Artist’?

With One Direction currently disbanded, for the time being, the ‘Best International Artist’ award at the ARIA Music Awards can finally go to someone else (1D has taken home the award for the past FIVE YEARS). But that someone else might be a One Direction member! Harry Styles could possibly take home the trophy Nov. 28th in Sydney.

#OneDirection has won the publicly voted 'Best International Artist' award at the #ARIAS for the past FIVE YEARS. Now, #HarryStyles is up for the award as a solo artist. The ceremony takes place Nov. 28th in Sydney. Styles will be performing. pic.twitter.com/MMgvZ6fVMp — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 8, 2017

Harry Styles has had countless career highlights since embarking on his solo venture. “Sign of the Times”, his first single as a solo artist, debuted at #1 back in April, and since then, it’s become DOUBLE PLATINUM in Australia with more than 140,000 copies sold. In addition to “Sign of the Times”, his other singles “Two Ghost” and “Kiwi” (which he’ll be performing live at the ARIAS) have been well-received by fans and critics alike… which I wouldn’t say is surprising, but more of a relief. Harry is doing music that’s nothing like the body of work One Direction has accumulated over the years, so for directioners to be embracing it the way they have been is really cool.

The #Kiwi video is here, and it’s awesome! This is only #HarryStyles’ second official video since launching his solo career. WATCH: https://t.co/1t1M0FAE1S pic.twitter.com/rRQWdL2KV9 — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 8, 2017

The big question is, will Harry take home the award? All we can do is speculate, but back in April he announced two sold-out concerts at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on November 26th and Forum Theatre in Melbourne on November 30th… and next year, he’ll return to Australia for more arena shows. What I’m getting at is, Australia loves Harry Styles… and the fact that his group 1D has won this award for the past five years, I’m just guessing the ARIAS might plan on keeping it in the family.

