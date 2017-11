In honor of Anthony Weiner starting his 21-month-sentence in prison, Karen & Jeffrey played a game of “Prison Price Is Right” to help Weiner budget his money for commissary.

Producer T obtained a list of commissary items and played a game of “More or Less” with Karen & Jeffrey.

Do you think a pack of flour tortillas cost more than $4 in the clink?

Listen above to find out and to play along!

See more commissary buying tips for Anthony Weiner HERE.

–Karen & Jeffrey