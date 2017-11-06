Math Teacher Turns Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Into Learning Tool

By Scott T. Sterling

Cardi B.’s breakout anthem, “Bodak Yellow,” continues to permeate pop culture in the most unexpected ways.

The latest appropriation of the smash hit song comes from Illinois advanced algebra and geometry teacher Cassie Crim, AKA Mrs. Crim, who has remixed the song into a humorous look at life as an educator and dealing with students at Joliet West High School.

“I really just try to connect what I do in my classroom as a teacher with things they enjoy,” she told ABC-7 in Chicago about her remix, “Codak Yellow.”

“I was able to speak their language to break down some of those barriers because I know a lot of my students in math, they struggle and they hate it.”

The video has gone viral, but more importantly to Mrs. Crim, it’s reaching her students.

“I literally had a student tell me the next day, ‘You know what Ms.? I don’t like math but you doing this video that just inspired me to work even harder,'” she revealed.

Watch Mrs. Crim’s “Codak Yellow” video below.