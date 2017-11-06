Liam Payne Taps Bella Thorne for New ‘Bedroom Floor’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has revealed the music video for his latest single, “Bedroom Floor,” featuring actress Bella Thorne.

In the stylish clip, Payne narrates the saga of Thorne and a cheating paramour as the couple navigate their failing relationship.

Payne shadows the pair from the bedroom to the kitchen, the pool and ultimately a nightclub throughout the video.

“So the concept for the video is that I am speaking on Bella’s behalf,” Payne revealed on Twitter last week. “So I am her thoughts and what she’s thinkin’ about this guy that she’s got a relationship with, which is a little bit broken. But it’s very nice. I like the fact that it is empowering on the woman’s side because it’s not often that you see it from this angle.”

“Bedroom Floor” is the latest single from Payne’s forthcoming solo debut album.

Check out the video below.