The iPhone X came out on Friday and, of course, our very own Intern Anthony was first in line to get his! This morning, he revealed to Karen & Jeffrey the best and worst things about it and why he almost went crazy on the delivery man who delivered his phone on Friday!

Listen above to hear Intern Anthony’s review!

The iPhone X: over-hyped or worth the price? Comment below!

21 Secrets Apple Store Employees NEVER Tell You »

–Karen & Jeffrey