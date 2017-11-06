WIN On Fresh: Fresh Holiday Jam | DWTS LIVESam SmithMore »

Enter To Win An Ultimate ‘Bad Moms Christmas’ Prize!

Party like a mother! Enter now for your chance to win the ultimate Bad Moms Christmas prize! Including a pair of passes to see the film, a 2-night stay at Harrah’s Resort, VIP passes for two to The Pool After dark and a dining credit!

Don’t miss A Bad Moms Christmas starring Mila Kunis & Kristen Bell, in theaters everywhere now. Winner & guest must be 21 years of age or older.
Bad Moms: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | #BadMomsXmas

Must be 21 years of age or older to redeem this prize package, no exceptions!  Gambling Problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.  Based on availability, excludes certain blackout dates and all holidays. Must be redeemed before December 2018.  Management reserves all rights. Not redeemable for cash.  Not transferable.  Passes to A Bad Moms Christmas will be valid at theater chain listed on pass, Mondays-Thursdays excluding holidays.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live