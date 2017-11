Do you want people to like you more? This morning, Karen & Jeffrey revealed three simple hacks to get people to like you more. One hack is to hold something warm.

One study found that people like people less when they hold something cold like an iced coffee and more when they hold something warm.

Listen above to hear how Intern Anthony gets people to like him more!

