NYC TERROR ATTACK: Latest Info | Road Closures | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Watch: CBSN

Why Did A-Rod Text J.Lo from the Bathroom During Their First Date?

Filed Under: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez recently revealed that during his first date with J.Lo, he was so nervous and flustered that he went to the bathroom to get himself together. When he got to the bathroom, he got up enough courage to send her a text that said, “you look sexy AF.”

Would this move totally work on you?

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about A-Rod’s bathroom text and Intern Anthony revealed his own signature dating hack.

Listen above to hear what Intern Anthony does to get the ladies!

Would A.Rod’s bathroom text totally work on you? Comment below!

Read more about A-Rod and J. Lo’s first date HERE.

Karen & Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live