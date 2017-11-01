Why Did A-Rod Text J.Lo from the Bathroom During Their First Date?

Alex Rodriguez recently revealed that during his first date with J.Lo, he was so nervous and flustered that he went to the bathroom to get himself together. When he got to the bathroom, he got up enough courage to send her a text that said, “you look sexy AF.”

Would this move totally work on you?

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about A-Rod’s bathroom text and Intern Anthony revealed his own signature dating hack.

Listen above to hear what Intern Anthony does to get the ladies!

Would A.Rod’s bathroom text totally work on you? Comment below!

—Karen & Jeffrey