That Halloween sugar rush is fun and delicious and then there’s crash and regret. When you finally get there, here are great ways your candy can help others.

Think of donating it to these worthy options and let our military get a much-needed boost with a package from home!

Operation Gratitude: They’ll send your candy to deployed troops and first responders.

Soldier’s Angels: They will also send your candy to deployed service members and hand it out to veterans in VA Hospitals.

