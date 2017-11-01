Black Licorice Can KILL YOU… No, Seriously

I’m totally bummed about this! I LOVE black licorice but apparently, it contains glycyrrhizin, which is not good for your heart at all. Black licorice also interacts negatively with a slew of various medications.

SO, if while reading this you’re currently digging in your kids’ Halloween stash looking for some non-red Twizzlers, you might want to… well, not do that. And of course, kids don’t have to worry about this as much as older people do.

The caption for the U.S. Food And Drug video states, “With Halloween here (and all the candy that comes with it), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration encourages moderation if you enjoy snacking on black licorice. If you’re 40 or older, eating two ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could land you in the hospital with an irregular heart rhythm.”

