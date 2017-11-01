NYC TERROR ATTACK: Latest Info | Road Closures | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Watch: CBSN

Black Licorice Can KILL YOU… No, Seriously

By Mike Adam
Filed Under: Food and Drink, Halloween
(Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images)

I’m totally bummed about this! I LOVE black licorice but apparently, it contains glycyrrhizin, which is not good for your heart at all. Black licorice also interacts negatively with a slew of various medications.

SO, if while reading this you’re currently digging in your kids’ Halloween stash looking for some non-red Twizzlers, you might want to… well, not do that. And of course, kids don’t have to worry about this as much as older people do.

The caption for the U.S. Food And Drug video states, “With Halloween here (and all the candy that comes with it), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration encourages moderation if you enjoy snacking on black licorice. If you’re 40 or older, eating two ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could land you in the hospital with an irregular heart rhythm.”

Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7

More from Mike Adam
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live