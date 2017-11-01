100-Year-Old NY Couple, Arthur & Marcia, Celebrate 80th Anniversary

This story will warm your heart… it’ll make you smile and cry at the same time, I promise you. I felt so many emotions while watching this. Arthur and Marcia are one of the oldest couples in the U.S. and reside right in Rye, New York. They recently celebrated their 80th anniversary, and with Marcia’s deteriorating health, it was an emotional celebration, to say the least.

The caption underneath the video uploaded by their grandson Gabe Jacobs reads:

“My grandparents are incredible. Arthur is 105 (born 1912), Marcia is 100 (born 1917). Tomorrow marks the 80th year they have been married. They are one of the oldest living couples in The United States. Marcia can really only say “hello, hello” but she seems to have some sort of understanding of her surroundings (watch her crack up at Gideon’s joke in the first clip). Arthur is a beautiful man and so incredibly in love with Marcia. You can tell how sad he is that she is can no longer communicate. Proud to have descended from these superhumans.”

The two met at the University of Wisconsin… Marcia from New York, and Arthur from Hammond, Indiana. After getting married, the two lived in Larchmont, NY for a good portion of their lives, but now currently reside in Rye. Their love has stood the test of time and is a true inspiration for those saying “until death do us part” to one another today.

These two are the TRUE definition of ‘relationship goals’. Love them.

Read more @ 1010 WINS.

–Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7