WIN On Fresh: Fresh Holiday Jam | DWTS LIVESam SmithMore »

Would You Want To Know If Someone Died In Your House?

Filed Under: Halloween

Karen & Jeffrey found out a really simple way to find out if someone died in your house. There’s a website that you can go to called DiedInHouse.com and you enter your address and it will tell you if someone passed away in your house.

Speaking of creepy things happening in houses, Jeffrey also talked about his grandmother’s house in Texas, which was built in the 1800s. He was terrified to go to his grandma’s house growing up because there was a room that used as a funeral parlor and they used to store bodies in the closet!

Listen above to hear more creepy stuff!

Would you want to know if someone died your house? Comment below!

Karen & Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live