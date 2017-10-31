Would You Want To Know If Someone Died In Your House?

Karen & Jeffrey found out a really simple way to find out if someone died in your house. There’s a website that you can go to called DiedInHouse.com and you enter your address and it will tell you if someone passed away in your house.

Speaking of creepy things happening in houses, Jeffrey also talked about his grandmother’s house in Texas, which was built in the 1800s. He was terrified to go to his grandma’s house growing up because there was a room that used as a funeral parlor and they used to store bodies in the closet!

