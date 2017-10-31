South Brooklyn Bar Turning Into Ax-Throwing Venue

There’s this place called Urban Axes in Philly, not far from where my wife and I live, and the place is a HUGE hit. I’ve been there several times, and every time I went, I left thinking ‘how is something like this not all over the country yet?’ Well, apparently I wasn’t the only one thinking that.

🎯 "First try" (LEGO Batman voice) @urbanaxes A post shared by Mike Adam (@mikeadamonair) on Mar 29, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

In December of this year, Kick Axe Throwing (622 Degraw St.) will open its’ doors. The owners are Ginger Flesher-Sonnier and Darren Sonnier, and once they see how people take to Kick Axe in Gowanus, Brooklyn, they’re already talking about potentially expanding to DC and Philadelphia (giving Urban Axes some competition).

The fee? $35 per person. And for that price, you’ll get an expert thrower helping you every step of the way… to ensure you’re hitting nothing but bullseyes before you wrap up your session. A lane can serve up to a dozen people on two targets, making Kick Axe perfect for large groups… work parties, birthday parties, all that.

Now the big difference I noticed between Urban Axes in Philadelphia and the soon-to-be Kick Axe in Brooklyn? Urban Axes is BYOB. I know what you’re thinking… ‘way to make something already dangerous even more dangerous’. But trust me, the precautions they take are meticulous. And if you can (safely) add booze to any activity, it’s IMMEDIATELY more enticing.

–Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7