JAY-Z and Beyonce Are Once Again King and Queen of Halloween

By Annie Reuter
Yesterday (Oct. 30), we got a sneak peek at several musicians’ Halloween costumes from the weekend. Today, Jay-Z and Beyoncé trump them all.
At a party held by Kelly Rowland, the power couple came dressed as Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim. JAY-Z donned a red leather jacket with a white t-shirt, shades and a walking cane. Beyoncé mirrored Lil’ Kim’s style from Missy Elliott’s “The Rain” music video, complete with a curly black wig, white dress shirt, black suspenders and sunglasses.
We look forward to seeing if the couple has more costume fun in mind with their family. In previous years, Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy have dressed up as Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson, while in and the family has portrayed the cast of Coming to America.
Other musicians who got in on the Halloween fun included Usher, Nas and Swizz Beatz.
If you’re not sure, there’s not much time left to decide. Happy Halloween!