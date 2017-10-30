Karen & Intern Anthony Are Seeing Things After Watching ‘Stranger Things’

Of course, the second season of Stranger Things came out on Friday and Karen & Intern Anthony are both HUGE fans. They started binge-watching this weekend and they both have had something very strange happen as a result: They’ve been hallucinating!

Karen said she’s been seeing things and hearing things around her house and you’ll never believe what Intern Anthony thought he saw in his house after watching episode 4!

Have you had any strange reactions to Stranger Things?

–Karen & Jeffrey