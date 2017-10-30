WIN On Fresh: Fresh Holiday Jam | DWTS LIVESam SmithMore »

Karen & Intern Anthony Are Seeing Things After Watching ‘Stranger Things’

Filed Under: Netflix, Stranger Things

Of course, the second season of Stranger Things came out on Friday and Karen & Intern Anthony are both HUGE fans. They started binge-watching this weekend and they both have had something very strange happen as a result: They’ve been hallucinating!

Karen said she’s been seeing things and hearing things around her house and you’ll never believe what Intern Anthony thought he saw in his house after watching episode 4!

Listen above to hear about Karen & Intern Anthony’s strange reactions to Stranger Things! Have you had any strange reactions to Stranger Things? Comment below!

