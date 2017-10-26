WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran | Sam SmithP!nk | Lana Del ReyMore »

Ever Wanted To Trick-Or-Treat at a Celebrity’s Home? Karen & Jeffrey Have A Hack For You!

Filed Under: Halloween

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey shared the ultimate Halloween hack on how to go trick-or-treating at actual celebrities homes in New Jersey.

Yankees Pitcher CC Sabathia lives on Litchfield Way in Alpine, New Jersey and he goes all out for trick-or-treaters: he rents costumed actors and gives out huge candy bars. He also allows trick-or-treaters to walk into his decorated foyer.

Listen above to get all the deets about trick or treating at celebrities homes!

Do you go all out for trick or treaters for Halloween? Comment below!

Read more HERE.

Karen & Jeffrey

