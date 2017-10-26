Ever Wanted To Trick-Or-Treat at a Celebrity’s Home? Karen & Jeffrey Have A Hack For You!

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey shared the ultimate Halloween hack on how to go trick-or-treating at actual celebrities homes in New Jersey.

Yankees Pitcher CC Sabathia lives on Litchfield Way in Alpine, New Jersey and he goes all out for trick-or-treaters: he rents costumed actors and gives out huge candy bars. He also allows trick-or-treaters to walk into his decorated foyer.

