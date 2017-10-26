Coldplay Responds to Fox News’ Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off

By Scott T. Sterling

Fox News is on a roll in the realm of music criticism.

After recently calling out Radiohead as “just elaborate moaning and whining for ring tone sounds,” the network has now called out that band as nothing more than “the poor man’s Coldplay.”

The quizzical statement came on the Greg Gutfeld Show, with the show’s host categorizing Radiohead as “a fine band but they stole everything from Coldplay.”

The statement is odd if for no other reason than the fact that Radiohead were already two albums deep before Coldplay even formed in 1996.

Coldplay have responded to the Fox News claims with a cheeky message on Twitter agreeing with them: “Finally somebody had the balls to say it!,” adding a tears of laughter emoji in case anyone missed the obvious joke.

Enjoy the comical Fox New moment (via Consequence of Sound) and Coldplay’s Twitter response below.