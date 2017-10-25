WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran | Sam SmithP!nk | Lana Del ReyMore »

New York State Officially Bans Vaping In Public Indoor Spaces. Is This a Good Idea?

New York State has officially banned vaping in public indoor spaces.

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed whether they thought this is a good idea or a bad idea. Jeffrey thinks the ban is a good idea and says that when he sees kids with their vapes, it makes him feel old because it reminds him of when he used to sneak cigarettes and smoke them when he was 12.

Listen above to find out if Karen used to sneak and smoke cigarettes too!

Should vaping should be banned in NYC’s public spaces? Comment below.

Read more about the ban HERE.

