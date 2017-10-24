WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran | Sam SmithP!nk | Lana Del ReyMore »

Is This Peruvian Wax Figure Supposed To Be… Lady Gaga!?

By Mike Adam
There are wax figures of Lady Gaga all over the WORLD… and most of the ones I’ve seen, whether in person or online, look pretty amazing. Like the Madame Tussauds Lady Gaga figure here in New York? Spot on. However, this new one in Lima, Peru may have missed the mark a little.

In addition to the era selection being dated (she’s wearing her infamous ‘meat dress’ from 2010), the wax figure barely resembles Lady Gaga. Like, if Gaga had a drugged out aunt that was dressing up as Courtney Love for Halloween… I’d be like, “Whoa, they did a fantastic job.”

Fans took to Twitter to rip apart the epic fail…

