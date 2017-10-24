Halloween Light Show Gets Synced To Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still”

Okay, these people won Halloween. The light show takes place on a residential home in Virginia. According to the caption underneath the video, “This is a personal hobby and not a business.”

Edwards Landing Lights is just the name the Halloween fanatics chose to name their annual light show.

Over 16K lights were used in creating this magnificent holiday display. The light show this year is synced to Portugal. The Man‘s “Feel It Still”.

In the video description, it states that viewers tune in to their car’s FM radio to hear the lights. No music is broadcast outside.

Pretty cool, right?

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7