WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran | Sam SmithP!nk | Lana Del ReyMore »

Halloween Light Show Gets Synced To Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still”

By Mike Adam
Filed Under: Halloween, portugal. the man
MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 15: Musician John Baldwin Gourley of Portugal. The Man performs at Which Stage onstage during day 3 of the 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2013 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Okay, these people won Halloween. The light show takes place on a residential home in Virginia. According to the caption underneath the video, “This is a personal hobby and not a business.”

Edwards Landing Lights is just the name the Halloween fanatics chose to name their annual light show.

Over 16K lights were used in creating this magnificent holiday display. The light show this year is synced to Portugal. The Man‘s “Feel It Still”.

In the video description, it states that viewers tune in to their car’s FM radio to hear the lights. No music is broadcast outside.

Pretty cool, right?

Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7

More from Mike Adam
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live