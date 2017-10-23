OnTheList: Why Unrequited Love Sucks… 6 Songs to Count the Ways

Usually, my lists start with a song that I love. This week it started with “Can I Be Him” from James Arthur. It’s about unrequited love — which is the worst. What do you do with your feelings for someone when they don’t feel the same? I don’t know, stalk their Instagram and cry while shoveling a pint of ice cream into your face?

As painful as it is, you wait it out and if you’re lucky eventually meet someone who feels the same way about you. In the meantime, here are some artists that know exactly what you’re going through.

This is to soundtrack that awful, crying ice cream part.

James Arthur – “Can I Be Him”

James has that rare talent to sing everything with such emotion that it seems he feels your pain which is a bit comforting. He captures that longing and the fantasy life you picture in your mind all the while your heart is in shreds.

“I heard there was someone but I know he don’t deserve you / if you were mine I’d never let anyone hurt you.”

Ed Sheeran – “Happier”

This was one of my favorites songs on his album, Divide. What’s worse than unrequited love? Actually being in a relationship with someone, blowing it and having to watch them move on with someone else and look even happier. UGH imaginary knife through the heart.

“I saw that both your smiles were twice as wide as ours. Yeah, you look happier you do.”

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Why is it so much easier to see a bad relationship when you’re on the outside looking in? This one is all about watching someone put up with a bad relationship when you’re standing there going, “Hey over here, I can do better than this guy.”

“Tell me why are we wasting time on all your wasted crying when you should be with me instead.”

Niall Horan – “This Town”

Another song about having someone and losing them. Maybe you thought you could do better or just weren’t ready to be in a relationship. They move on just when you realize that you’re in love with them. Now you have to deal with losing someone who was perfect for you.

“I saw that you moved on with someone new / in the pub that we met he’s got his arms around you. It’s so hard / so hard.”

Ruth B. – “If By Chance”

She’s still pining away for her love after years, YEARS! She’s also doing that pathetic thing of saying, I’ll just be here waiting for you. I say pathetic because even if you’re willing to take them back don’t let them know! You do you but after living and loving for many years I have a new philosophy, don’t give someone more than one chance to break your heart.

“You found somebody new / you put me in the past / I don’t even know if our memories will last. But if by chance it doesn’t work out with her / you’ll always have a chance with me in my world.”

Sam Smith – “Leave Your Lover”

Sam sounds extremely vulnerable on this one. He’s begging his object of desire to leave his lover but only in his mind. He even goes so far as to say if I can’t have you, I couldn’t possibly love anyone else. You just learn to live with your broken heart while watching the person you want not only have your love but someone else’s. Gut wrenching!

“Oh I’m in love with you and you will never know, but if I can’t have you I’ll walk this life alone.”

–Xtine Richie/Fresh 102.7