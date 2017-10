A new study claims that people who get nose jobs are considered more attractive and successful.

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about the study, with Karen admitting that she’s always hated her nose but never wanted to get it done because she didn’t want to change her voice. Jeffrey revealed that he “accidentally” had a nose job when he was 15!

—Karen & Jeffrey