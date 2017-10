This morning, Jeffrey told Karen & Producer T that they are probably putting their bras on the wrong way! Of course, they weren’t having it! Jeffrey got the scoop from a bra company that has claimed that most women have been putting on their bras the wrong way!

The ladies on the show switched bras! 👙Reppin A to H! ~ @karenandjeffrey A post shared by Fresh 102.7 NYC (@fresh1027ny) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Click the link above to hear the correct way to put on a bra..and if Karen & Producer T are doing it!

What’s the most annoying thing about bra shopping? Comment below!

Read more about how to put your bra on correctly HERE.

