Kelly Clarkson Gets in the Holiday Spirit with New Song ‘Christmas Eve’

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson is definitely in the holiday spirit.

The pop star has shared a delightful new song for the season, “Christmas Eve.”

The jolly and upbeat track has elements of the classic Motown sound in its joyful holiday melodies.

“Christmas Eve” accompanies Clarkson’s upcoming children’s book, River Rose and the Magical Christmas, set for release on Oct. 24. It’s the follow-up to the singer’s first book for kids, River Rose and the Magical Lullaby.

Clarkson’s long-awaited new album, Meaning of Life, will debut Oct. 27.

Check out “Christmas Eve” below.