Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Track ‘Meaning of Life’

Filed Under: Kelly Clarkson
Photo: Vincent Peters

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson has revealed a new song, “Meaning of Life,” the title track of her highly anticipated album due Oct. 27.

“‘Meaning of Life’ is the song that started this entire project,” Clarkson said in a press statement. “The vibe, soul, and message of this song was very critical to show other writers and producers of the new direction we were taking.”

clarkson dl Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Track Meaning of Life

Kelly Clarkson visits Karen & Jeffrey at Fresh 102.7 in NYC. (Photo: Kayla Jardine/Fresh 102.7)

In addition to the studio version, Clarkson has shared a live version of “Meaning of Life,” taken from her Nashville Sessions series, performed at Nashville’s famed War Memorial Auditorium.

Check out both versions below.

