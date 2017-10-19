Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Track ‘Meaning of Life’

By Scott T. Sterling
Kelly Clarkson has revealed a new song, “Meaning of Life,” the title track of her highly anticipated album due Oct. 27.
“‘Meaning of Life’ is the song that started this entire project,” Clarkson said in a press statement. “The vibe, soul, and message of this song was very critical to show other writers and producers of the new direction we were taking.”
In addition to the studio version, Clarkson has shared a live version of “Meaning of Life,” taken from her Nashville Sessions series, performed at Nashville’s famed War Memorial Auditorium.
