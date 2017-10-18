Ed Sheeran Cancels Seven Tour Dates After Fracturing Wrist and Elbow

By Jon Wiederhorn

On Monday (Oct. 16), Ed Sheeran posted a photo of his right arm in a cast along with the note, “I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident. I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows.” Last night, Sheeran gave fans an update on his injuries and canceled seven shows.

“A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details.”

The accident apparently occurred when Sheeran was riding his bike in London and was struck by a car, which knocked him to the ground (via NME). In addition to the cast on his right arm, Doctors bandaged his left arm to protect his elbow. If Sheeran recovers fully he might be able to play scheduled dates in Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Mumbai and Dubai. He should be fully healed in time for three December holiday concerts in the U.S.