What Is The Stupidest Thing You’ve Ever Stolen?

A 70-year-old woman recently went to ‘Bingo Night’ at a Catholic church in New Jersey and decided to steal a cardboard cut-out of the Pope. After the church put her on blast on social media, she decided to return it. This got Karen & Jeffrey thinking about the dumbest things they’ve ever stolen.

Karen said she used to steal candy and jewelry from her dad’s pharmacy all the time! Jeffrey stole a McDonald’s Grimace doll from someone’s house one time.

Click the link above to hear about the really ridiculous thing that Intern Anthony stole from Target!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey