What’s Your Most Unpopular Opinion?

What is your most unpopular opinion? This morning, Karen, Jeffrey, Producer T and Intern Anthony shared their most unpopular opinions. The catch was that they could only respond with “agree” or “disagree.” They couldn’t explain or argue about why.

Jeffrey’s unpopular opinion was that hairy armpits on a woman is perfectly fine. Karen agreed, but Producer T and Anthony disagreed. Karen’s unpopular opinion was that bacon is gross. Jeffrey agreed while Producer T and Intern Anthony disagreed.

Listen above to hear Producer T and Intern Anthony’s unpopular opinions.

What’s your most unpopular opinion? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

