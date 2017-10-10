She Found A Wedding Date On Twitter… And Now They’re ENGAGED!

Who needs Match.com when you have… Twitter? Okay, so maybe not everyone gets the happy ending Madison O’Neill did.

Back in October of 2015, Madison shot out a tweet saying, “So hmu (hit me up) if you wanna be my date to a wedding tomorrow.” The tweet was more of a joke than anything else. The wedding was the following day, and Maddie knew the odds of her finding someone to go with her, especially off a tweet, were slim to none. But then, five hours later, Chuck Dorhmann slid into that DM, asking, “Dude I’ll be your date to a wedding! When is it? What time?”.

crazy how things work out pic.twitter.com/G0bhmLL8Z5 — Madison O'Neill (@MaddieJo_13) October 3, 2017

By the time Madison responded, it was already the following day. She wrote, “It’s at 6” and Chuck quickly responded with, “Well if you still need a date count me in!” Fast forward to October 2nd of this year, and the two are now ENGAGED!

The story has since gone viral, and more details have seeped out. The two have a bit of a history together… even before that fateful day on Twitter. They were classmates!

In an Instagram post, Madison writes, “Never in a million years would i have thought that i would fall in love with that annoying sophomore in my freshman french class.. 6 years later and i can’t wait to marry him.”

never in a million years would i have thought that i would fall in love with that annoying sophomore in my freshman french class.. 6 years later and i can't wait to marry him💍❤️ je t'aime, charles🇫🇷 A post shared by Madison O'Neill (@maddiejo_13) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

