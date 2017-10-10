WIN On Fresh: P!nk | Niall Horan | Lana Del ReyHansonMore »

Catfight Alert!: Ivana Vs. Melania Trump

Filed Under: Donald Trump

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about Ivana Trump’s latest interview, where she took a dig at Melania, calling herself the “first lady.”

Melania clapped back in a statement, saying, “Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, D.C., and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise. ”

Ivana also threw shade at Donald Trump’s second wife Marla Maples, calling her a “showgirl” that never did anything with her life.”

Listen above to hear Karen & Jeffrey break down the beef between Ivana and Melania!

Do you think it was a good idea for Melania to respond to Ivana? Comment below!

Read more HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

