OnTheList: 10 Songs of Hope in Dark Times

I usually love songs that rip my heart out, I mean who doesn’t love a good cry every now and then? Lately though, the news has been so horrific that I find myself gravitating towards more hopeful songs.
Especially after the latest tragedy happened at a concert, again. Concerts have always been an escape from reality. A night to be with other music lovers and feel happy and free. You can’t beat that energy. I will never stop going to concerts and music will always be what I turn to when I need comfort.
See Also: Artists Respond to Tragedy in Las Vegas
Right now I need hope, peace and love. I thought maybe you could use some as well.
Maren Morris – Dear Hate
Sam Smith – Pray
Echosmith – Dear World
Ed Sheeran – What Do I Know
Jamie Lawson – Love Finds a Way
Andy Grammer – Give Love
Ocean Park Standoff – Good News
Imagine Dragons – Rise Up
The Strumbellas – We Don’t Know
Coldplay – Up and Up
—Xtine Richie/Fresh 102.7