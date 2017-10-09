WIN On Fresh: Niall Horan | Lana Del ReyHansonMore »

#OnTheList: 10 Songs of Hope in Dark Times

By Christine Richie
I usually love songs that rip my heart out, I mean who doesn’t love a good cry every now and then? Lately though, the news has been so horrific that I find myself gravitating towards more hopeful songs.

Especially after the latest tragedy happened at a concert, again. Concerts have always been an escape from reality. A night to be with other music lovers and feel happy and free. You can’t beat that energy. I will never stop going to concerts and music will always be what I turn to when I need comfort.

Right now I need hope, peace and love. I thought maybe you could use some as well.

Maren Morris – Dear Hate

Sam Smith – Pray

Echosmith – Dear World

Ed Sheeran – What Do I Know

Jamie Lawson – Love Finds a Way

Andy Grammer – Give Love

Ocean Park Standoff – Good News

Imagine Dragons – Rise Up

The Strumbellas – We Don’t Know

Coldplay – Up and Up

 

