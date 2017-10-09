No Christmas Presents For Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Kids

No, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ kids didn’t DO anything to be punished with no gifts this coming Christmas… it’s just a new rule the former That ’70s Show co-stars are implementing in their household this year.

So, why? Mila told Entertainment Tonight (while promoting Bad Moms 2 which revolves around the holidays), “When the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn’t really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, [our daughter] Wyatt was 2 and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Mila and Ashton are pushing family members to donate to their local Children’s Hospital during the holidays, rather than spend the money on their children. BUT, Mila said if the family member is insistent on getting a gift, that they keep it to just one present.

"You can't have a perfect day without doing something for someone who can never repay you." -wooden — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 11, 2017

Not gonna lie… I commend them for doing this! The family is well off, and I’m sure the children already have everything they need, and then some. Plus, like Mila said, with them being so young, how much of the gift giving during the holidays are they even going to remember at this age? Maybe revisit the ‘no gift rule’ once the kids get older… but even then, you can still do it in moderation. Make a limit. Two gifts can be given to one another… or whatever you want the number to be.

Thoughts? Does your family reel it in at all during the holidays? Maybe lay down some guidelines so things don’t get too out of hand?

–Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7