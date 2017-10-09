Do You Have A Favorite Child? Science Says You Do!

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about a new study that says that although they may not admit it, most parents have a favorite child. The study claimed that the reason parents favor one child over the other is usually because of gender. For example, moms usually favor daughters more and fathers favor their sons more.

Karen has admitted that she has a favorite child!

Read the full study HERE.

