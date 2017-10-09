WIN On Fresh: P!nk | Niall Horan | Lana Del ReyHansonMore »

Do You Have A Favorite Child? Science Says You Do!

Filed Under: children, kids, parenting

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about a new study that says that although they may not admit it, most parents have a favorite child. The study claimed that the reason parents favor one child over the other is usually because of gender. For example, moms usually favor daughters more and fathers favor their sons more.

Karen has admitted that she has a favorite child! Click the link above to hear which one of her kids is her favorite and whether Jeffrey thinks he is his mom’s fav!

Do you have a favorite child? Comment below!

Read the full study HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live