This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked to Austin Tyler Rogers, the NYC native who has gone viral after winning eight games in a row on Jeopardy.

Austin talked about whether he thought the other contestants are hating on him, his betting style and whether he will continue bartending in the city after winning $306,900 in prize winnings.

-Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey