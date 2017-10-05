Linkin Park Will Release ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Chester Bennington

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park has revealed an that the episode of Carpool Karaoke filmed before the tragic death of singer Chester Bennington is set to see the light of day.

According to the band’s Instagram page, it will be released “this time next week. Streaming for free on our Facebook page.” Actor Ken Jeong, AKA “Mr. Chow” from The Hangover movies, is seen driving with the band in the photo.



The segment had been in limbo after Bennington’s death, with host James Cordon saying that the singer’s family would be consulted before any decision was made regarding the footage.

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” Corden said. “We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because, I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it. It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now. It’s a tragedy.”

See the band’s post below.