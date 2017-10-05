WIN On Fresh: We Can Survive 2017 | Niall Horan | Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull | The TenorsHansonMore »

Watch Fall Out Boy’s Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

Filed Under: Fall Out Boy, rock

By Scott T. Sterling

Leave it to alt-rock heroes Fall Out Boy to provide some very necessary comic relief to the week.

The band has revealed a hilarious new commercial for its official Bluetooth fidget spinner. You’ll definitely want to watch it below.

falloutboy fhj2015 0278 Watch Fall Out Boys Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

Fall Out Boy performs during Fresh 102.7’s Fresh Holiday Jam at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 2, 2015 (Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Local)

Related:

Fall Out Boy On Stage @ Fresh Holiday Jam

Fall Out Boy Delay Release of New Album ‘M A N I A’ Until 2018

The limited edition fidget spinner lights up, features a Bluetooth speaker and comes with a digital copy of the band’s upcoming album, M A N I A, which is set for release on Jan. 19.

It’s available at Fall Out Boy’s online store for $15.

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Best of NY
Newsletter Signup

Listen Live