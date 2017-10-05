Watch Fall Out Boy’s Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

By Scott T. Sterling

Leave it to alt-rock heroes Fall Out Boy to provide some very necessary comic relief to the week.

The band has revealed a hilarious new commercial for its official Bluetooth fidget spinner. You’ll definitely want to watch it below.

The limited edition fidget spinner lights up, features a Bluetooth speaker and comes with a digital copy of the band’s upcoming album, M A N I A, which is set for release on Jan. 19.

It’s available at Fall Out Boy’s online store for $15.