Do You Wish You Were Smarter Than You Are?

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about three researchers from New Jersey who recently won the Nobel Prize for developing a new microscope technique that’s being described as a “Google Earth for molecules.”

Jeffrey says that he wouldn’t want to be this smart because it is a burden and he is happy with the amount of stupid he is!

