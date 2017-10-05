WIN On Fresh: We Can Survive 2017 | Niall Horan | Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull | The TenorsHansonMore »

Do You Wish You Were Smarter Than You Are?

This morning, Karen & Jeffrey talked about three researchers from New Jersey who recently won the Nobel Prize for developing a new microscope technique that’s being described as a “Google Earth for molecules.”

Jeffrey says that he wouldn’t want to be this smart because it is a burden and he is happy with the amount of stupid he is!

Listen above to hear whether Karen would like to be smarter than she is.

Do you wish you were smarter than you are? Comment below!

Read more about the researchers HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

