Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Photobomb NYC Visitors

By Robyn Collins

Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus gave some tourists the surprise of their lives when the celebrities teamed up to photobomb group pictures at The Voice exhibit in New York City.

The unsuspecting folks took their spot in that famous red chair. Then, Cyrus and Fallon popped into view with props including umbrellas and a giant hotdog.

On the second day of “Miley Week” the pop star promoted her new album Younger Now by performing the new song “Week Without You” adorned in a long white curve-hugging dress and playing a white acoustic guitar.

“Oh My goodness, you were so good,” Fallon said when she finished. Check out the photobomb gag and performance below: