Jeffrey Is Grossed Out Because Of One Thing Karen Does In The Shower

This morning, Jeffrey was reconsidering his friendship with Karen because of one thing she does in the morning: she brushes her teeth in the shower! Jeffrey thinks it’s disgusting and Karen doesn’t see anything wrong with it and says it’s a time saver.

Listen above to hear whether Producer T brushes her teeth in the shower.

Brushing your teeth in the shower: Disgusting or Perfectly Fine? Comment below!

You’ll never believe how many people actually brush their teeth in the shower! Read more HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

