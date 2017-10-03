It’s Never Too Late To Become A Fan: Remembering Tom Petty’s Best Tracks

Monday was brutal. After a morning digesting details of another shooting; this time at an outdoor concert in Vegas, news broke that Tom Petty had died.

I’m not going to pretend to be a huge fan. Aside from his songs that I’ve played on the radio or heard on MTV, I’ve never bought any of his albums or listened to his music. I knew he was a great songwriter and musician. He’s influenced all my favorite artists so I got that he’s made major contributions to music and will go down as a legend. I thought one day I’d delve deeper into his catalog to gain a greater appreciation for his talent. Today was that day, I just listened to respect the gift that he had given throughout his life.

See Also:

Watch the Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage

Artists Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

I also believe that you find certain music when you need it the most. By the time I got to the song, “Alright for Now” I was in tears. It was exactly what I needed to hear today. The silver lining is that even though an artist may be silenced, their music lives on. It’s never too late to become a fan. Tonight I took a beautiful, emotional, musical journey with Tom Petty. I realized that I knew and like more songs than I thought. It was very tough to narrow down this list of his best as it’s subjective — but these are my favorites.

Breakdown

Free Fallin’

Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

Into The Great Wide Open

Mary Jane’s Last Dance

Wildflowers

Yer So Bad

You Don’t Know How it Feels

A Woman in Love

Refugee

You Wreck Me

Listen to Her Heart

Thank you for the music, Tom.

—Xtine/Fresh 102.7