NYC… Amazon Prime Will Deliver Wine To Your Door!

Okay, if you’re an Amazon Prime Now member… you just got the coolest perk EVER! Thanks to your account, you can now get ALCOHOL delivered to you in an hour or less. Yes, getting toilet paper sent to you is cool, but WINE!? This is groundbreaking.

When you have no intentions of schlepping it to the store with two kids, but need alcohol NOW. #PrimeNow for the #Win . @amazon #momlife A post shared by Ku'umele Black (@mele_black) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

Booze delivery is only available in 12 cities currently (they’re listed below), and thankfully, New York City is one of them! Not gonna lie… kinda surprised they’re offering this service in like Columbus, Ohio, but not Los Angeles!! Maybe these are the cities that require the most alcohol consumption to get through their work week, lol.

• Cincinnati, IN

• Chicago, IL

• Columbus, OH

• Los Angeles, CA

• Minneapolis, MN

• New York City, NY

• Phoenix. AZ

• Portland, OR

• Richmond, VA

• San Diego, CA

• San Francisco Bay Area, CA

• Seattle, WA

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7