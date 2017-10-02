WIN On Fresh: We Can Survive 2017 | Niall Horan | HansonMore »

NYC… Amazon Prime Will Deliver Wine To Your Door!

By Mike Adam
Olly Murs Delivers Gifts For Amazon Prime Now (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Amazon)

Okay, if you’re an Amazon Prime Now member… you just got the coolest perk EVER! Thanks to your account, you can now get ALCOHOL delivered to you in an hour or less. Yes, getting toilet paper sent to you is cool, but WINE!? This is groundbreaking.

Booze delivery is only available in 12 cities currently (they’re listed below), and thankfully, New York City is one of them! Not gonna lie… kinda surprised they’re offering this service in like Columbus, Ohio, but not Los Angeles!! Maybe these are the cities that require the most alcohol consumption to get through their work week, lol.

• Cincinnati, IN
• Chicago, IL
• Columbus, OH
• Los Angeles, CA
• Minneapolis, MN
• New York City, NY
• Phoenix. AZ
• Portland, OR
• Richmond, VA
• San Diego, CA
• San Francisco Bay Area, CA
• Seattle, WA

Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7

