You Can Get A FIREBALL BAGEL In Freehold, NJ

The Bagel Nook in Freehold, New Jersey just keeps hitting home runs! Their Oreo bagel became an instant sensation last year, so this year, they knew they had to do something even more spectacular. So what did they come up with!? The Fireball bagel.

Oreo bagel with Oreo cream cheese and Oreos inside. Hello all of my daily calories in one bagel 👋🏻🍪🏃🏼 A post shared by hannah ouimet (@hannahbeury) on May 4, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

And if you don’t like being tipsy in the AM, fear not, the bagels don’t actually contain any alcohol… that (unfortunately) is burned off during the baking process. So you get the TASTE of a Fireball shot, but no hangover after you annihilate that scrumptious bagel. And I can tell you first hand, it IS delicious, so we wouldn’t want to have to card people just to eat one!

Probably the funniest thing about this whole story is that the owner of The Bagel Nook, and the creator of the Fireball bagel, HATES Fireballs. Seriously!? The only explanation for this can be he had a VERY drunken night, with some throwing up involved, and that resulted in him getting nauseous now any time he even gets a whiff of Fireball (so hopefully he’s not actually the one in the back room making these things!!!). That’s how I feel about Cafe Patron now though… like, no thank you.

—Mike Adam/Fresh 102.7